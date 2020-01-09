DHEC: 9 flu-related deaths reported in South Carolina this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there have been nine flu-related deaths reported in South Carolina this week.
Officials said flu-like activity was deemed as high this week with 280 lab-confirmed cases of the flu. Dating back to the start of flu season, there have been 1,456 lab-confirmed tests that have been reported to DHEC.
Of the nine deaths that were reported this week, four of those people were ages 65 and older. Officials also noted two of the nine deaths reported happened in previous weeks.
This week, there have also been 251 flu-related hospitalizations in the state.
Despite the number of lab-confirmed cases of the flu that were recorded in South Carolina, officials with DHEC said there was an overall decrease in flu activity across the state. According to the report released, this is the eighth straight week of widespread activity involving influenza.
Since flu season began on September 29, 2019, there have been 26 flu-related deaths in South Carolina.
Five of those 26 have taken place in the Midlands.
