1 dead, 1 airlifted after house fire in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person is dead and another person was seriously injured after a house fire in Caldwell County Thursday.
The fire happened off of Woods Drive in Granite Falls.
Nearby city workers saw the fire initially and were able to pull a man out who was airlifted to the hospital.
Firefighters arrived around the same time and went in to pull the other man out, but he had died in the fire.
There was a woman and child inside as well, but they made it out uninjured.
Officials did not provide any other details about this fire.
