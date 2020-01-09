Davis, Ibaka lead Raptors past Hornets in OT, 112-110

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds as the banged-up Toronto Raptors escaped with a 112-110 overtime win over Charlotte Hornets.
Terence Davis also had 23 points and 11 boards in his first NBA start, OG Anunoby added 19 points and Kyle Lowry had 15 points and nine assists while playing 43 minutes due to injuries.
Patrick McCaw added 13 points and 11 assists as the Raptors avoided having losses on back-to-back nights for the first time since Dec. 26-27, 2017.
Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 27 points.
