Crime Stoppers: Police seeing uptick in home burglaries in west Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spent Tuesday afternoon canvassing the Pawtuckett community in west Charlotte.
The neighborhood has seen an uptick in home burglaries over the past few months, according to police.
“This neighborhood has been seeing a spike in residential burglaries,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers. “When they (suspects) break in these homes they’re stealing all kinds of valuables such as TVs, jewelry, electronics, equipment, all kind of things.”
The detective said there have been 20 burglaries in the community since the middle of September.
Johnson and a few other officers went door-to-door in the neighborhood. They left fliers detailing the crimes that had happened and spoke to neighbors about staying vigilant. Community members told WBTV they had noticed the rise in crime.
“We’ve been over here two and a half years now and it’s just been jumping through the roof recently,” said Janequa Carter, a resident of the Pawtuckett community.
Johnson said that home security cameras in the neighborhood have recorded thieves breaking into homes. The detective shared two images that were captured by surveillance cameras. One of them shows a person lurking outside of a home and another shows a suspect inside of a house.
Neighbors told WBTV they were frustrated by the crime.
“We all work so hard to acquire the things that we have here so for somebody to just take it upon themselves and feel like they’re entitled to something that I have in my home,” said neighbor KellyeAnne James.
Police think the people seen in the two surveillance images are responsible for at least a couple of the break-ins the neighborhood has seen. Johnson wants the community to help officers catch the criminals.
“We’re pretty confident the neighbors will do their job and contact us so we can take these suspects into custody. It’s just about making that call,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
