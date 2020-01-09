Convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint, forced to the floor

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A clerk in a convenience store in Kannapolis was robbed at gunpoint and forced to get down on the floor while money and cigarettes were stolen, according to a report from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
The robbery happened just before midnight on Tuesday at the Rushco in the 2000 block of West C Street.
Deputies say that a man came into the store wearing a ski mask and pointing a small black handgun at the clerk. He demanded that the clerk give him the money from the cash register, then pulled out the drawer of the register looking for more money.
As he was leaving, the robber told the clerk to get on the floor. He grabbed two packs of cigarettes and then ran out the door.
The man was described as white, skinny, 6 feet tall, wearing a dark colored full face ski mask with red material around the mouth opening. The mask also appeared to have some white paint on it. The man was also wearing a dark blue hoodie, jeans, and black sandals. He was wearing latex gloves on both hands.
The gun was described as a small, black semi-automatic handgun.
A K-9 from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office was able to follow a track from the store to a business next door. Tire tracks through a puddle of water indicated that the robber may have gotten into a vehicle in that parking lot and left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
