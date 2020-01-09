CMPD’s Emergency Needs Fund helps Charlotte residents in dire situations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re excited to kick off a new series in 2020 where WBTV is working one-on-one with police, not to tell crime stories, but to tell stories of good done for people who live in Charlotte communities.
It centers around a little-known program within CMPD called the “Emergency Needs Fund.”
What is the ENF? What does it do? And why should you care?
CMPD Officer Rick Zoerb, a man with quite a background of his own, started it in a grassroots way.
“I have a 10th grade education,” Zoerb said. “I dropped out of school. I was homeless at one point in my life. I was probably making bad decisions, but I wasn’t a bad person.”
But through a lucky opportunity, Rick picked himself back up. He fell into the car business, worked hard and pulled himself into a position to retire at 39. To fill time, he started volunteering at CMPD and liked it so much, he went through the Academy and became an officer in 2015.
He got assigned to the Westover Division – between Wilkinson Boulevard and Tyvola Road.
“I dealt with a lot of lower income communities,” Zoerb said.
Quickly, Rick started identifying emergency needs. One time, called to an apartment where two young brothers were in a big argument, over the last bottled water they had in their home.
Got Rick thinking.
He went back to that apartment the next day to give the dad groceries he bought himself. The father was so grateful, he put a photo of Rick on Facebook with his family. It went viral.
The rest, as you might say, is history.
“Made me want to create a fund that all officers would be able to financially be in that same position, to have funds available to them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Zoerb said. “I raise money from private businesses – no CMPD budget or taxpayer dollars involved – and CMPD officers know who to call to get money if they hear of or stumble into a specific deep need.”
ENF doesn’t advertise. This is an internal fund only for police to be able to use while they’re out on duty.
Just last month, officers surprised the family of 11-year-old Romello Wilcox with hundreds of dollars of Christmas presents. Romello was hit and killed by a car when running away from two other kids trying to start a fight. CMPD used this fund to come in quietly to surprise his mom and siblings with presents.
“There are so many good officers that are doing the work that I’m doing every single day in the community,” Zoerb said. “With this program, they’re able to have the means financially to be able to make this impact.”
Again, until now, most people haven’t heard of this fund. It’s something CMPD has used internally to quietly help the community. WBTV is honored and proud to show you some of these stories of how this money is being used as we move into 2020.
Once a month, Anchor Molly Grantham will be with CMPD officers as they help people where they see need.
