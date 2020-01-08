WBTV files lawsuit to obtain Cooper travel records

“Plaintiff is informed and believes that the defendants have no intention of voluntarily producing any additional responsive documents to WBTV or providing lawful justification(s) for not producing responsive documents –including without limitation EP-25As – claiming N.C. Gen. STAT. 132-1.7(a) as exemption despite producing the same documents in response to virtually identical requests,” the lawsuit said, making reference to a separate public records case still pending in court in which WBTV sought travel records of then-Governor Pat McCrory.