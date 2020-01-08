3 wanted for punching, robbing people in Concord Mills Mall parking lot

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for three people who are accused of punching and robbing people in the parking lot of Concord Mills Mall over the weekend.
The incident happened in the mall parking lot outside of Burlington Coat Factory around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Concord Police say victims reported that the three suspects took cash from them after punching them and threatening them with a gun.
The suspects are described as three black males, one wearing a gray “GAP” hoodie and a yellow beanie style hat and was approximately 5’8” in height. The second suspect was wearing a black “ISL” jacket and the third suspect had long curly hair and was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie. Security footage obtained shows all three suspects.
Concord Police ask that anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects to contact 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.