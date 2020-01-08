Two Kannapolis businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two businesses in Kannapolis were recently cited by police for selling alcohol to minors.
Police were conducting routine compliance checks at businesses across the city to make sure clerks didn’t sell alcohol to underage customers.
Police said two businesses, Bethpage Grocery on Mooresville Road, and Food Lion at 2825 N. Cannon Blvd, did sell alcohol to the minor and were charged.
Police said workers at the following businesses followed the correct procedures and did not sell alcohol to the minor: Speedway (2803 N. Cannon Blvd.); Rushco #12 (2595 N. Cannon Blvd.); Food Lion (1746 S. Cannon Blvd.); Speedway (2401 S. Cannon Blvd.); and Food Lion (358 Oak Avenue Mall Drive).
These compliance checks are conducted several times throughout the year at businesses which are selected at random and without bias, according to police.
