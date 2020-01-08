Surveillance video in fatal shooting of NoDa restaurant owner released, reward increases to $21,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance video and photos of one of the suspects wanted in the shooting death of popular NoDa restaurant owner Scott Brooks.
The 61-year-old was shot during an attempted robbery while opening his restaurant, Brooks’ Sandwich House, early in the morning on December 9. The business was likely targeted because it deals with cash, police said.
CMPD said early on that there was surveillance video and still photographs of the two men they believe are connected to the case. On Wednesday, the department released some of that evidence.
The short videos shows a man approaching the restaurant with what appears to be a handgun shortly before Brooks was shot.
The still images from the surveillance focus on the gloves one of the men was wearing.
Police are hoping the images help someone recognize the person responsible for Brooks’ death. The reward for any information leading to an arrest has been upgraded to $21,000.
Scott Brooks ran Brooks’ Sandwich House along with his twin brother, David Brooks, for decades. Their father, Calvin “CT” Brooks Jr, founded the iconic restaurant on N. Brevard St. in 1973. Since then, they’ve helped develop the neighborhood surrounding their restaurant into the NoDa we know today.
David Brooks and other family members stood with CMPD Wednesday as the new evidence was released. He said the support from the community and police has been overwhelming - and he pleaded for someone to come forward.
“The support that we recieve gets us through our grief every day. It’s not easy... it’s not easy... he was my twin brother," David Brooks said. "I just hope this little bit of evidence and what we’re doing today is going to help find and convict someone. We can’t bring him back, but maybe bring a little justice to not only us but the community, too.”
Anyone with further information about the shooting is urged to call 911, 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
