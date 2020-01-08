Sunshine, gusty breezes highlight Wednesday forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, but there’ll also be a gusty breeze to contend with as well. Even so, we should rebound to the upper 50s this afternoon, yet again, well above average for this time of the year.
Clear and cold again tonight with lows fall back into the upper 20s again for most neighborhoods.
Mostly sunny skies hold for Thursday, with high temperatures in the middle 50s.
Friday will bring more clouds and probably bring the start of yet another round of rain, with afternoon high temperatures rebounding to near 60°. The shower chance isn’t great – maybe 30% - on Friday, but the rain chance ramps up in a big way on Saturday, a First Alert Day.
Even milder temperatures return for Saturday, with more widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms – especially during the second part of the day - with high temperatures jumping to near 70°.
Rain may linger into early Sunday before more sunshine returns for the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to stay close to 70° Sunday afternoon. Looking beyond the weekend, even more rain is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week!
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.