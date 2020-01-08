Stephen Curry to start new travel basketball team in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Langston Wertz Jr./The Charlotte Observer) - Stephen Curry grew up playing AAU basketball for the Charlotte Stars. Now he wants to give other Charlotte kids the chance to do the same thing.
On Wednesday, Curry announced on Twitter that he is starting a new travel basketball program, Team Curry, this spring. Team Curry will play on the Under Armour Association travel circuit and will feature boys and girls teams at 15U, 16U and 17U.
The teams will be run by Pro Skills Basketball, which has operated teams in Charlotte since 2009. Pro Skills was co-founded by former Davidson players Brendan Winters and Logan Kosmalski. Like Winters and Kosmalski, Curry is a former Davidson player.
Eligible players for Team Curry will come from North Carolina and bordering states. The team will be the second from Charlotte on the UAA travel circuit, joining Team Charlotte, which is run by former UNC point guard Jeff McInnis.
Other travel teams, sponsored by shoe companies in the Charlotte-area include Team Loaded NC (Adidas), CP3 (Nike) and Team United (Nike).