Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man in Caldwell Co.
By WBTV Web Staff | January 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 8:56 PM

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old who was reported missing from Caldwell County Tuesday.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 78-year-old Charles Daniel Hall, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hall is described as a white man with blue eyes and shoulder-length gray hair. He stands 5′2″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Officials say Hall was last seen wearing green pants, a blue long-sleeve shirt and a brown jacket at an apartment on Newton Lane in Granite Falls.

He is possibly headed to Hendersonville, North Carolina, according to officials. A vehicle was described as a silver 1999 Mercury Sable, with NC license plate number FLJ6036.

Anyone with information about Charles Hall should call the Caldwell County Sheriff at 828-758-2324.

