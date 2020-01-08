Rowan couple scammed out of $100,000 in money and property in sweepstakes fake

On its web site, PCH says “the winning is always free,” and “Publishers Clearing House (PCH) does NOT make or authorize outgoing calls to consumers to sell merchandise or magazines, or to solicit sweepstakes entries. Our major winners are notified by mail or in person (at our option) and we never phone ahead to disclose that someone has won a major prize. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House and are asked to send money, pay a fee or pre-pay taxes to enter, collect or claim a sweepstakes prize – STOP – you have not heard from the “real” Publishers Clearing House. The call you received was most likely from a fraudulent sweepstakes scam operation.”