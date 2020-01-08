Rowan couple scammed out of $100,000 in money and property in sweepstakes fake

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County is out of $85,000 and $15,000 spent on goods that they thought were to allow them to collect a $10 million sweepstakes prize.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the saga began a few months ago when the couple got a call from a man claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House. The man told them they had won a $10 million prize, but that they would have to pay 1%, or $100,000, up front.
The couple believed the story, and began getting together the money and other items the caller, and subsequent follow-up callers, requested.
The couple bought $3800 worth of jewelry from Belk, $4000 worth of laptop computers, $2070 in laptops and watches from Walmart, and $75,000 worth of Vanilla gift cards.
The representative also asked the couple to send money via Western Union to an offshore account in the Bahamas, but Western Union refused to comply.
The items were mailed to an address in Hilton Head, SC., while the gift card redemption numbers were given to the person claiming to represent the sweepstakes.
The same bogus representatives then told the couple that they had also won a new Mercedes, then a Lexus, but kept hedging on promised delivery dates for the car.
At one point, realizing it may be a scam, the couple asked for their money back. The representative told them they could have it, but that they would have to pay taxes on it. He later told them that he had sent two boxes full of cash to the UPS store in Salisbury. When the couple called that store, they were told there was no money.
The victims told deputies that they had to go in debt in order to make the payments. Investigators say they will likely not see that money again.
Publishers Clearing House is a legitimate organization that does award prizes, but this was a scam set up by someone pretending to represent PCH.
On its web site, PCH says “the winning is always free,” and “Publishers Clearing House (PCH) does NOT make or authorize outgoing calls to consumers to sell merchandise or magazines, or to solicit sweepstakes entries. Our major winners are notified by mail or in person (at our option) and we never phone ahead to disclose that someone has won a major prize. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House and are asked to send money, pay a fee or pre-pay taxes to enter, collect or claim a sweepstakes prize – STOP – you have not heard from the “real” Publishers Clearing House. The call you received was most likely from a fraudulent sweepstakes scam operation.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.