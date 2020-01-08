Pickup truck flees the scene after fatally hitting man on I-40 in Iredell Co., troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers are asking for the public’s help to find a pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run on I-40 in Iredell County Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened I-40 West near I-77 around 5 p.m.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Harold Dean Stewart III was possibly having a medical issue when he was walking west on I-40.
As a passerby stopped to check on Stewart, troopers say a pickup truck ran off the right side of the road, sideswiped the concrete construction barrier, collided with the passerby’s vehicle, and hit Stewart.
The pickup truck fled the scene. Stewart died at the scene.
Troopers are searching for a late 80s model Chevrolet pickup truck. The vehicle may be light blue or faded blue with white two-tone on the side. There will be damage to the front and right side of the truck.
Investigators are asking for assistance from the public, so anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the NCSHP Communications Center at 828-466-5500 or dial 911.
