2 people wearing disguises involved in separate bank robberies in Belmont, police say

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for information connected to two people who were wearing disguises during two separate bank robberies in Belmont Tuesday.
Belmont police say a black male went into the New Horizon Bank on Wilkinson Boulevard, wearing a long burgundy in color wig, and dark clothing around 10:20 a.m. The unknown man presented a note, demanded money and said he had a gun. Police say the gun was not shown. When the teller told him that she could not get him the money he wanted, he took the note and left the bank without any money.
Shortly after, around 12:17 p.m., a white male went into the Sun Trust Bank on North Main Street, wearing a disguise which included a fake mustache, dark brown wig and derby hat. He was also wearing a white button up shirt, dark colored blazer, khaki pants and was carrying a dark colored folder. This man gave a note to the teller and said he had a bomb in his pocket. He then fled the scene after getting money from the teller.
No one was injured during the incidents and detectives are investigating to determine if they are connected.
Anyone with additional information about these cases is case is encouraged to contact detectives with the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.
