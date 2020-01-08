One killed, another injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning, marking Charlotte’s first homicide of 2020.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at a home on Feldbank Drive near Beatties Ford Road around 3 a.m. Officers found a man inside the home dead with a gunshot wound. Another person suffering from a gunshot wound was also found inside the home and taken to the hospital.
Police say the relationship between the victims is unknown.
The name of the man killed will be released after his family has been notified of his death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
