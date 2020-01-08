‘Obamacare’ mandate: hot for lawyers, ho-hum to consumers

This screen grab from the website HealthCare.gov shows the extended deadline for signing up for health care coverage for 2020. The Trump administration says people will get more time to sign up for “Obamacare” health insurance following a spate of computer glitches over the weekend. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says the new HealthCare.gov deadline is 3 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Dec. 18. (Source: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services via AP)