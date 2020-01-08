NC House to consider more money to fund scholarship for children of wartime veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina House of Representatives will consider a bill next week that would add an additional $2.4 million in funding to support a state scholarship for children of wartime veterans.
The measure will be considered on Tuesday, when the legislature convenes for a one-day session ahead of its full short session later this spring.
WBTV exposed the need for additional money to fund the scholarship in a series of reports last fall.
In November, just days before thanksgiving, scholarship recipients were told their room and board allowance would be cut in half for the year, causing students and families to scramble to make up the difference nearly half-way through the school year.
Governor Roy Cooper ordered the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs--the state agency responsible for administering the scholarship--to pay the full amount of the room and board allowance promised to students after WBTV’s investigation.
But paying the full amount for the fall semester would leave a major shortfall for the spring semester.
A spokesman for House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) told WBTV on Wednesday the House would consider a bill that appropriates the additional money.
The bill is expected to be considered in committee and passed through the House in the same day, the spokesman said. It would then go to the North Carolina Senate for approval.
