Missing NC 12-year-old last seen getting into vehicle with unknown man

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Iredell County are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway 12-year-old who was last seen on Saturday.
Albree Brooke Gallimore was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday near her home on Sonja Drive getting into a dark, older model sedan with an unknown black male. Police say she was last believed to be in the area of Douglas Street in Statesville but may also be in the Park Drive area.
Gallimore is described as a white female 5′6″ tall and 100 lbs. She has brown hair, usually in a top bun, brown eyes, and post earrings in the lobes and upper cartilage of both ears.
Anyone who sees Gallimore or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or dial 911.
