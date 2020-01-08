Mild weather returns - bringing weekend rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I have an old saying: “Life’s about tradeoffs”.
That’s certainly the case in this forecast especially for fans of milder weather. Oh, you’re getting some soon, but rain is coming along for the ride and just in time for the weekend. So enjoy the bright sunshine the next few days before our first taste of rain appears on Friday. At this point the rain on Friday appears to be the patchy light variety with steadier rain expected for the mountains.
The next concern takes place on Saturday for any of you with outdoor plans. Once again, patchy light rain will be in the mix, but heavier rain is expected to follow. It may turn out that the lion’s share of the rain falls overnight Saturday ending quickly Sunday morning.
Enjoy the lull in rain Sunday because more rounds of rain are a good bet early next week on both Monday and Tuesday!
We’ll be tracking this active pattern.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
