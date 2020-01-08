3 injured after vehicle goes down embankment between bridges on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say three people were injured after a vehicle went down an embankment between two bridges on I-485 Tuesday night.
The incident happened on I-485 between Oakdale Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Mecklenburg EMS said two people were seriously injured in the crash, and one person suffered minor injuries. All three people were taken to the hospital, according to emergency medical officials.
Long Creek Fire Department says a vehicle went down an embankment between two bridges and multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
Charlotte Fire Department, Long Creek Fire Department and Cooks Community Volunteer Fire Department all worked together to remove three patients from the vehicle, according to officials.
Fire officials say I-485 was closed in both directions during operations.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police advised drivers to avoid the area and consider an alternate route.
Officials did not provide any other details about the crash.
