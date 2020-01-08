Mecklenburg County commissioners discuss mandated voting machines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The transition to the new voting system sure isn’t a cheap one. It’s going to cost taxpayers about $10 million for the upgrades, and being forced into this is rubbing some Commissioners the wrong way.
“We’re at this place not because we choose to be, but because the state legislature, in its wisdom, have required us to do this." Commissioner Trevor Fuller said.
Lawmakers in Raleigh recently mandated the use of new, upgraded voting machines. Mecklenburg Commissioners were able to take the top three certified choices out for a test drive - even though there have been questions about programming problems in the units in the past.
George Dunlap, the commission chairman, also shared in the concern.
“I got over 100 emails, mostly from people outside of Mecklenburg County saying that the decision that we make will impact and effect the entire state,” Dunlap said.
The process is simple: voters will select candidates via touch screen, then take a printed ballot to a tabulator to be counted. But that small window between the two actions had some on concerned.
“Any opportunity for intrusion there? Any opportunity for infiltration from that distance from that machine and that tabulator?” asked Fuller.
But Michael Dickerson with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections was pretty pragmatic.
“It’s sort of like at the airport, keep an eye on your luggage. I actually see it as a benefit. I can see having one or two of these out at every precinct especially at the early voting sites, having two of these tabulators the vote goes fast.”
But not everyone saw the idea of the new voting machines as a good one. Marilyn Marks with the Coalition for Good Governance spoke out against the new machines.
“The touch screen machines violate the basic concept of don’t put a computer between the voter and the ballot,” Marks said.
The commission voted to enter into negotiations with the company, and you could see the new machines in the 2020 election.
