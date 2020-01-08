Man passes note to teller, robs Wells Fargo in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man passed a note to a bank teller and robbed a Wells Fargo in Gastonia Tuesday.
The incident happened at a Wells Fargo on Cox Road around 3 p.m.
Gastonia Police say a note was passed demanding money, the teller complied, and the suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured and no weapon was seen.
Police describe the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s or early 30s, wearing a black curly wig, a black jacket and a Panthers football scarf.
The investigation is underway.
