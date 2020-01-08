Man passes note to teller, robs Wells Fargo in Gastonia, police say

Man passes note to teller, robs Wells Fargo in Gastonia, police say
The incident happened at a Wells Fargo on Cox Road around 3 p.m. (Source: Provided via Alex Giles/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 7, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 10:11 PM

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man passed a note to a bank teller and robbed a Wells Fargo in Gastonia Tuesday.

The incident happened at a Wells Fargo on Cox Road around 3 p.m.

Gastonia Police say a note was passed demanding money, the teller complied, and the suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured and no weapon was seen.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s or early 30s, wearing a black curly wig, a black jacket and a Panthers football scarf.

The investigation is underway.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.