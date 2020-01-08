$1M memorial proposed to remember victims of UNC Charlotte campus shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Joe Marusak/Charlotte Observer) - A $1 million memorial and reflection space have been proposed to remember the victims of the April 30, 2019, shooting that killed two students and hurt four others in an on-campus classroom.
After months of study, the Niner Nation Remembrance Commission recommends creating a “significant, focal memorial and commemorative space” in Belk Plaza, between the front of the Kennedy building, where the shootings occurred, and a recently completed ellipse and fountain.
The committee recommends the memorial recognize victims Reed Parlier and Riley Howell by name and acknowledge those who were wounded, “both physically and psychologically,” according to the committee’s final report tweeted by the university on Tuesday night.
The memorial should include an interactive commemorative space, with landscape, architecture and art combining to provide “a “place of pause in the center of campus.”
Another $1 million will be required for the surrounding Belk Plaza, according to the report.
The committee recommends that a draft request for proposals be completed and memorial fundraising begin this spring.
A final design should be announced with a groundbreaking scheduled for April 30, 2021, the committee recommends, with the memorial unveiled and dedicated on April 30, 2022.
A series of exhibits should be displayed in remembrance of the events of April 30, and a Day of Remembrance should be held in each of at least the next three years, committee members recommended.
The gunman, Trystan Andrew Terrell, entered a guilty plea, making a deal with prosecutors that he will stay behind bars without the possibility of parole to avoid the death penalty.