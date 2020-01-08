High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect for NC foothills, mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A High Wind Warning is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties through 6 pm today, where wind gusts of 60 mph are possible.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and foothills, including Avery, Burke, Alexander, and Caldwell counties, where wind gusts of 50 mph are possible.
Despite the gusty winds, sunny skies and mild temperatures continue this afternoon, with highs around 60 degrees. Tonight will be clear and cold, with overnight low temperatures around 30 degrees. Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Friday will feature a few rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees. Milder temperatures return for Saturday, with scattered rain showers possible and high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
A First Alert is in effect for Saturday, due to the chance for widespread rain and a few storms possible, which may impact weekend activities. The best timeframe for rain is expected for late Saturday into early Sunday morning.
Rain may linger into next Sunday morning, yet clearing skies are expected for Sunday afternoon, with high temperatures expected to stay in the upper 60s.
More rounds of rain are expected Monday through Wednesday of next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s expected.
Enjoy the sunshine while we have it!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
