Gov. McMaster orders flags to be lowered as tribute to fallen Florence officer

Florence community mourns the loss of the officer fatally shot at Florence Regional Airport (Source: Emily Wakeman)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 8, 2020 at 6:36 AM EST - Updated January 8 at 8:48 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Gov. Henry McMaster is ordering that flags on all state buildings be lowered at half-staff all day on Jan. 9 in tribute to Officer Jackson R. Winkeler.

Officer Winkeler worked for the Florence Regional Airport Department of Public Safety and was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 5 while performing a traffic stop. He also worked as a fireman at Latta Fire Department.

Gov. McMaster has also requested that flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of the state similarly be flown at half-staff.

Winkeler is the third law enforcement officer to be fatally shot in Florence County in less than two years. Visitation for Winkeler will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Pyerian Baptist Church in Latta. His funeral will be held Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Florence Center.

