Forever Family: Meet Kaylah

Two and a half years later, sweet Kaylah walked towards the filming crew without her sisters and it was such a great experience to see her in a new light. It is always our greatest hope to place children with their siblings, it is our goal to keep families together as much as possible. However, I loved how this day of filming with Kaylah by herself, instead of being seen as the bashful little sister in the light of her charismatic older sisters we finally got to see her true personality. We were able to see her intentionality, her thoughtfulness, her compassion. We heard her speak up about what she loved, not to try and pull attention away from older sisters, but to share her heart and her desire to find a family. This day at filming Kaylah got in line last to get ice cream, she held the hands of the younger ones and helped them on the to the hayride and she laughed quietly at all the adult’s cheesy jokes. Not only was Kaylah incredibly respectful and kind with any and everyone she interacted with, but she also carries herself with a very gentle and hospitable spirit. When you are with Kaylah you feel like you are in safe and warm company - you feel at home with her. She has one of the most kind spirits I have ever witnessed in a teenager.