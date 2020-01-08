Forever Family: Meet Kaylah

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two years ago we filmed Kaylah alongside her older sisters. At the time in the warm summer, while I enjoyed the time we spent with Kaylah, I do not have many memories of conversations or experiences with her from that initial day. I remember her hair meticulously braided with beautiful curls in the back, I remember her quietly eating pizza next to me at lunch. But mostly I remember her giggling quietly under her breath when her older sisters cracked a joke or teased one another while we spent the day at the zoo.
Two and a half years later, sweet Kaylah walked towards the filming crew without her sisters and it was such a great experience to see her in a new light. It is always our greatest hope to place children with their siblings, it is our goal to keep families together as much as possible. However, I loved how this day of filming with Kaylah by herself, instead of being seen as the bashful little sister in the light of her charismatic older sisters we finally got to see her true personality. We were able to see her intentionality, her thoughtfulness, her compassion. We heard her speak up about what she loved, not to try and pull attention away from older sisters, but to share her heart and her desire to find a family. This day at filming Kaylah got in line last to get ice cream, she held the hands of the younger ones and helped them on the to the hayride and she laughed quietly at all the adult’s cheesy jokes. Not only was Kaylah incredibly respectful and kind with any and everyone she interacted with, but she also carries herself with a very gentle and hospitable spirit. When you are with Kaylah you feel like you are in safe and warm company - you feel at home with her. She has one of the most kind spirits I have ever witnessed in a teenager.
What is interesting to me is that even though her sense of gentle hospitality is her greatest strength, it is also the primary tangible thing this teenager lacks. She knows how to bring a sense of hospitality to others, but she needs a family to extend hospitality to her. She needs a safe, warm, and comforting place. Instead of offering hospitality to others, she deserves to receive it from a forever family. I loved watching her, this time in her own beautiful spotlight. It was not bright, flashing with fun music and bright colorful lights the way her sisters took the stage with feist two years ago. Instead, when I think of Kaylah I think of a still stage that is quiet with a gentle soft glow of a light and a beautiful monologue of a girl with a graceful voice, asking for someone to listen, asking for someone to respond, asking for someone to see her for who she is.
Parents who see her gift of hospitality, warmth, and beauty, who are willing to extend that back to her and bring her home.
This article was written by Ashley McKinley. the Program Development Director and North Carolina Forever Families Coordinator with Seven Homes Inc.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.