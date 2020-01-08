Economist from NC State University to speak at Rowan Chamber breakfast

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Michael Walden, N.C. State Economist, will present a 2020 Economic Outlook at the Rowan Chamber’s Power in Partnership (PP) breakfast on Thurs., January 16, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road) in Salisbury.
Walden is a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University, and a member of the Graduate Economics faculty with The Poole College of Management. His Ph.D. degree is from Cornell University and he has been at N.C. State since 1978. He has also been a Visiting Professor at Duke University.
Upcoming PIP speakers/programs include:
- Feb. 20 – State Legislative Breakfast; Sponsor: Piedmont Natural Gas
- March 19 – Salute to Agri-business @ West End Plaza
- April 16 – Health Care; Sponsor: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- May 21 – Dr. Janet Spriggs, Forsyth Tech, Leadership Speaker; Sponsor: Duke Energy
