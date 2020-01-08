Cheerwine Festival returning to downtown Salisbury on May 16

“We first hosted the ‘Cheerwine Festival’ in 2017 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Cheerwine, and it’s since become an annual opportunity for us to celebrate our fans; the unique tastes, sips and sounds of the Carolinas; and our cheerful hometown,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “The festival has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years, and we are grateful for the growing number of people who travel from near and far to join us for a day of family-friendly fun.”