Cardi B’s pledge to seek Nigerian citizenship sparks rivalry

Cardi B’s pledge to seek Nigerian citizenship sparks rivalry
Cardi B attends the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Source: Charles Sykes)
By SAM OLUKOYA | The Associated Press | January 8, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 6:14 PM

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - Cardi B’s announcement that she wants to seek Nigerian citizenship has set off a Twitter feud between her West African fans in friendly rivals Nigeria and Ghana.

The Grammy-winning rapper visited both countries last month on her African tour.

Her announcement in a tweet on Friday criticized the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran’s top commander and sent Middle East tensions soaring.

Cardi B professed a deep affinity for Nigeria during her visit and is even asking fans to help pick a Nigerian name.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.