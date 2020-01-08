Cardi B’s pledge to seek Nigerian citizenship sparks rivalry

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - Cardi B’s announcement that she wants to seek Nigerian citizenship has set off a Twitter feud between her West African fans in friendly rivals Nigeria and Ghana.
The Grammy-winning rapper visited both countries last month on her African tour.
Her announcement in a tweet on Friday criticized the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran’s top commander and sent Middle East tensions soaring.
Cardi B professed a deep affinity for Nigeria during her visit and is even asking fans to help pick a Nigerian name.
