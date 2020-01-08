Body found in Catawba River near bridge off I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A body was found in the Catawba River off the Interstate 85 bridge near the Mecklenburg/Gaston County line Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say the 911 call came in at 1:29 p.m. after someone spotted the body floating in the river. Firefighters and police responded to the scene to recover the victim.
No names and no possible cause of death have been released.
From WBTV’s Sky3, crews appeared to be focused on an area near the shoreline.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
