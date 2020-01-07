Wintry mix for mountains, quick shot of rain for everyone else

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a wintry mix of precipitation unfolding across the mountains, a First Alert continues there today. A couple of inches of snow will likely accumulate in the highest elevations as blustery conditions develop and temperatures hold in the 30s there all day long.
Outside of the mountains, there will be a quick shot of rain that will cross the WBTV viewing area from west to east this morning, exiting the region to the east of Charlotte by early afternoon. With sunshine returning this afternoon, a gusty breeze will pick up as readings rise into the upper 50s.
Clear, brisk and cold tonight with lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Any untreated roads in the mountains could develop slick spots, so be cautious if driving there.
Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday will likely bring the start of yet another round of rain, with afternoon high temperatures rebounding to the lower 60s. Even milder temperatures return for Saturday, with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms with high temperatures jumping to near 70°.
Rain may linger into early Sunday, with high temperatures expected to stay close to 70°. Looking beyond the weekend, even more rain is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week!
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
