WBTV Internship Program Guidelines and Application Process

Do you like the idea of seeing and doing something different every day? Are you an aspiring journalist hoping to gain some real-life experience in the field before graduation? Is writing for broadcast or digital a passion of yours? Do you want to get your foot in the door to producing unique broadcast programs?
Then, keep reading!
WBTV is accepting internship applications for undergraduate and graduate students concentrating in the Journalism or Communication areas of study. The internship position is an unpaid position. Students must receive course credit from an accredited college or university and be at least a rising junior or senior. Students must also complete and pass a drug test.
News internships are available in the following areas:
· News Reporting for broadcast - The best thing about news reporting is that no day is like any other. Reporting interns will shadow our multimedia journalists in the field and assist with story production. You’ll be exposed to video editing, writing, on-camera performance, interviewing technique. Must be self-motivated.
· Broadcast News Producing - We’re looking for someone who likes to take charge and is an exceptional writer. Someone who will search out tasks to complete instead of being told what to do. A go getter, of sorts. A person who loves news and is constantly “tuned in” to what’s happening in the world.
· Digital News Gathering & Reporting - If you are a social media whiz or enjoy searching out the facts and writing for print, this is the perfect spot for you. Our digital team breaks news of their own while also supporting our on-air staff in getting news to our website and social channels quickly.
· Lifestyle Content - Our QC Morning and QC@3 lifestyle shows would love to add an intern who gets excited about DIY, restaurant openings, design, personal health, crafting and all other lifestyle related topics. Every day will be different, and you may end up helping with guest coordinating and segment producing.
· News in-depth researching & reporting - On Your Side Tonight is our evening news magazine style program that takes a closer look at the issues of the day. If you enjoy digging into the deeper details of a news story and seeking answers to the questions we’re all asking in our own communities, it might be your perfect fit. You will be asked to research OYST topics such as health, law and politics to help create longform segments. You will also assist with booking guests and managing their studio visits.
· Investigative journalism - This department is for the interns who want to learn how to ask the tough questions and spend time with intense researching and holding leaders accountable.
· Sports reporting & producing - If sports is your passion, you will fit right in. You’ll learn how to cover local and national sports teams. Shooting and editing sports stories and highlights is a unique skill you’ll have a chance to practice. You’ll be along for the ride on the sidelines and in the locker room.
The goal of the WBTV internship program is to help students gain hands-on experience and knowledge of the television news industry. Students are encouraged to ask questions, get involved, and actively seek to learn.
If you are interested in an internship in the news/content department at WBTV, please fill out an internship application by clicking here. Email a completed application and resume to internship@wbtv.com. In your e-mail, please include which semester you would like to apply as well as the area of interest (reporting, producing, lifestyle, research, investigative etc.)
Students must have prior written approval from a school professor or internship coordinator who will serve as administrator of this individual's for-credit internship program.
That written approval should be emailed to internship@wbtv.com.
DEADLINES - Please submit your application, resume and a separate email verifying college credit approval by the following due dates:
· November 15 for Spring internships (January-May)
· June 15 for Fall internships (September-December)
· March 15 for Summer internships (June-August)
** NOTE: Submitting an application does not guarantee an internship.**
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.