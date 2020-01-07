WBTV Internship Program Guidelines and Application Process

· News in-depth researching & reporting - On Your Side Tonight is our evening news magazine style program that takes a closer look at the issues of the day. If you enjoy digging into the deeper details of a news story and seeking answers to the questions we’re all asking in our own communities, it might be your perfect fit. You will be asked to research OYST topics such as health, law and politics to help create longform segments. You will also assist with booking guests and managing their studio visits.