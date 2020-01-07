UNC Charlotte chancellor gives update on April 30 remembrance plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte’s chancellor provided an update on the efforts to remember the tragic deadly shooting that happened on campus on April 30, 2019.
Chancellor Philip L. Dubois says that April 30, 2020 will be a day of remembrance at the school.
The Niner Nation Remembrance Commission presented its recommendations for ongoing April 30 remembrance efforts. You can find the final report here.
“As we move toward the one-year anniversary of April 30, we are planning several events that will unite the University and Charlotte community together to honor and remember the lives lost and all those impacted on that tragic day in our history,” Dubois said.
The chancellor says there are no classes scheduled that day and that the school is planning for a number of on-campus activities that will allow faculty, staff and students to come together and support each other on the day of remembrance.
“Since each person’s healing process is very personal, a student-led team plans to offer several options to our campus community to reflect and remember the lives affected on April 30,” Dubois said.
The school is also planning to host a remembrance concert for the broader Charlotte community on April 30, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Belk Theater at the Blumenthal Center for the Performing Arts.
The chancellor says that the intent of the remembrance concert is to honor Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, the four injured students, and all those affected by the events of that day.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.