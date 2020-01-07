UNC-Asheville looks to end streak vs Campbell

STEPPING UP: The Fighting Camels are led by Cedric Henderson Jr. and Cory Gensler. Henderson has averaged 12.5 points while Gensler has recorded 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The Bulldogs have been led by sophomores Tajion Jones and DeVon Baker, who are scoring 16.6 and 16.2 per game, respectively.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 55.2 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 13 over the last five games. He's also made 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.