Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at NC zoo

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the North Carolina Zoo following a police pursuit that started in Rowan County Tuesday morning, officials confirm.
Officials say the pursuit began in Rowan County and ended in an officer-involved shooting on Zoo Parkway in Asheboro. The pursuit lasted over an hour.
According to Rowan County officials, the suspect was shot and killed by Randolph County deputies.
A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen near the zoo’s Africa entrance.
We’re working to gather more information.
No names have been released.
