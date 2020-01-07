Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at NC zoo

A police pursuit started in Rowan County Tuesday morning and ended in an officer-involved shooting at the North Carolina Zoo, sending one person to the hospital. (Source: David Whisenant)
January 7, 2020 at 8:43 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 10:08 AM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the North Carolina Zoo following a police pursuit that started in Rowan County Tuesday morning, officials confirm.

Officials say the pursuit began in Rowan County and ended in an officer-involved shooting on Zoo Parkway in Asheboro. The pursuit lasted over an hour.

According to Rowan County officials, the suspect was shot and killed by Randolph County deputies.

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen near the zoo’s Africa entrance.

We’re working to gather more information.

No names have been released.

