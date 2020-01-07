Poor People’s Campaign to hold film preview, discussion on January 20

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A “powerful documentary that tells the story of a bold new social movement to end poverty in the United States” will screen in Salisbury on MLK Day, according to a press release.
“We Cried Power,” a film by Dara Kell, documents the revived Poor People's Campaign — a movement to build up a powerful, multi-racial, intergenerational, nonviolent army to knock down the walls of injustice. The public is invited to a free, 45-minute sneak preview of the film at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Mission House church, 120 Statesville Blvd.
The full documentary will be released in the spring.
According to the press release, the revived Poor People’s Campaign carries forward the work started by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His 1968 Poor People’s Campaign was his last great work, uniting poor and working people across race to demand an end to poverty, racism, and war.
Fifty years later, recognizing deepening poverty, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, a pastor from a small town in North Carolina, joined with others to launch a national movement led by poor and working people. Today, Barber and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharris lead the revived Poor People’s Campaign.
· “We Cried Power” documents the summer of 2018, when thousands of people — black, white, Latino, First Nation, Asian, Jewish, Muslim and Christian, people not of faith, gay, straight, young and old — worked together, picking up the baton from the freedom fighters of the Civil Rights Movement.
· The documentary is an intimate account of a season of resistance, told through Barber’s eyes and the mothers, veterans, preachers and students who are the voices and founding members of this new fusion movement.
· The film bears witness to the profound process by which those without power decide not to accept their powerlessness. Instead, they claim — through protest, dance, song, and poems, through testimony and tears — their birthright: to live decent lives in the United States of America.
Pastor Anthony Smith of Mission House will facilitate a group discussion following the film preview on Jan. 20. All are welcome.
