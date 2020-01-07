Matt Rhule hired as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Alaina Getzenberg/Charlotte Observer) - The Panthers have hired Matt Rhule as their new head coach, according to a league source.
Rhule becomes the fifth head coach in team history and the first with an offensive background. He previously spent three seasons as the Baylor head coach, leading the Bears to an 11-3 record in 2019 after the team went 1-11 just two years prior.
Prior to Baylor, he spent the previous four seasons as the head coach at Temple. Prior to that, he spent one year in the NFL as the assistant offensive line coach with the Giants. Rhule was also an assistant at Temple (2006-11), including four seasons as offensive coordinator, Western Carolina (2002-05), UCLA (2001), Buffalo (1999-2000) and Albright College (1998).
Rhule, 40 years old, is the first head coach in franchise history to be hired from the collegiate ranks.
Now Washington head coach Ron Rivera was fired by the Panthers with four games to go in 2019 after accumulating a 76-63-1 regular-season record — the most wins in franchise history — and a 3-4 postseason record. It was the first midseason head coach firing in team history.
This is the first head coach hired under owner David Tepper.