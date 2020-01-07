Man charged with murder in death of toddler in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is behind bars in Cleveland County, accused in the murder of a 2-year-old boy family has identified as Rhymell Ahari Collins.
Taylon Armando Peeler, 21, was arrested and booked on murder charges Tuesday. Police say the arrest came after the 2-year-old was airlifted to Levin Children’s Hospital from Kings Mountain Hospital due to severe injuries.
Rhymell Ahari Collins’ father, Shymell Collins, tells WBTV his son died at Levine Children’s Hospital Monday. He said his son was beaten by Taylon Peeler in Gastonia.
According to Shymell Collins, the child was beaten by Peeler while the child’s mother was at work. The father says when he returned home, Rhymell was unresponsive.
Shymell Collins told WBTV that Peeler was in a relationship with the Rhymell’s mother.
The family told WBTV they are distraught over the senseless violence that took their child.
Peeler is being held without bond in the Cleveland County Jail.
