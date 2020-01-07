Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina's most populous counties is doing away with late fees at its library system. The News & Observer reported over the weekend that Wake County Public Libraries wiped out late fees as of Jan. 2 for nearly 300,000 people and won't issue any more in the future. Ann Burlingame is assistant director of the library system that has nearly two dozen branches. She says the system is trying to get resources into the hands of people who need them the most and saw waiving fees as one way of doing that.