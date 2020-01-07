Images of Australian fires are devastating

Australia is beautiful. I was a lucky girl and lived there six months, in 1998. The images coming into the newsroom of these devastating bush fires ripping over 14 million acres and killing close to 500 million animals are almost unthinkable.
Tonight, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Union County says it stockpiled dozens of knit fabric nests to be used by birds or marsupials. The hope is to get them to Australia.... they tell WBTV's Alex Giles they could use your help. It's a story you'll only see tonight on WBTV News at 11p.
In the meantime, I’ve been researching:
Most fires are in the large territory of New South Wales – if the United States was the country of Australia, that'd be the southeast. Think Carolinas to Florida. New South Wales is where the capital city of Sydney resides. Smoke in Sydney was so bad in December, CNN reports that “air quality measured 11-times the hazardous level.”
CNN also reports 2,700 firefighters are working, with three killed. Over 130 fires burning in NSW on Monday.
Tonight, CBS News said 24 people had died nationally because of the fires, with two additional people missing.
One report estimated a third of koala’s in New South Wales may be have been killed. Environmentalists point out that even if they live, a third of their habitat was destroyed. Where will they live?
Also, the Associated Press says more than 1,300 houses have been destroyed in New South Wales alone.
More on what people in our area are doing, and what you can do to help them, at 11p. See you soon...
-Molly
PS: Always loved this photo. Crazy to think how different it might look right now.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.