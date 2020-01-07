Hickory High principal charged with DWI after Friday night crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory High School’s principal was charged with driving while impaired following a crash Friday night.
Rebecca Tuttle was arrested by Hickory Police. The school system says she was driving alone at the time the incident occurred.
“Upon receiving information regarding this concern, (Hickory Public Schools) acted in accordance with district policy,” the school district said in a statement. “The matter will not affect the students’ school day or the school’s standard operation.”
Hickory Public Schools Director of Communication Beverly Snowden didn’t say what those acts entailed. When asked if Tuttle had been suspended, she declined to answer, calling it “a personnel matter.”
Tuttle was named Hickory High’s principal in May, according to an article in the Hickory Daily Record.
