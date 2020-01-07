Hampton, USC Upstate meet in conference play

SUPER SENIORS: Hampton has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ben Stanley, Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 62 percent of all Pirates points over the team's last five games.EXCELLENT EVERETTE: Everette Hammond has connected on 28.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.