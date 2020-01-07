Grandparent reported abuse weeks before death of Adams County 3-month-old, coroner says

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Adams County Coroner is investigating after the death of a 3-month-old girl.
Corner James Lee said the baby was taken to Merit Health Natchez Saturday morning after a caregiver discovered the baby was unresponsive.
The 3-month-old’s body was then taken to the State Crime Lab in Jackson on Monday.
Coroner Lee said a grandparent of the girl reported a case of abuse to the Mississippi Department of Human Services on December 30th.
He also said his investigation had led him to find that another child died under the watch of the same caregiver two years ago.
“In my opinion, it wasn’t followed up on,” Coroner Lee said.
He said he would have more to say when the cause of death was determined.
“The [child’s death] could be natural," said Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong. “The crime lab will have to make the determination on the cause of death.”
Officials are not releasing information on where the child was being cared for or who the caregiver was.
Chief Armstrong said there were no visible marks on the infant and that the case is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.
