First Alert Tuesday morning for rain and snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight and Tuesday morning for the North Carolina mountains as light accumulations of snow and ice are expected to develop by daybreak Tuesday morning.
One to three inches of snow may accumulate with the heaviest amounts in the highest elevations. Most populated areas should only see around an inch or so. It won’t last long as most of the wintry mix should be moving out by mid to late morning.
For everyone else outside of the mountains, a line of showers will roll across the region Tuesday morning likely disrupting the morning commute in some areas. By afternoon the rain will be moving east and many areas will see sunshine return. This pattern will carry us into Wednesday and Thursday before rain returns again on Friday and will be a factor over the weekend too.
So until then, enjoy the week!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
