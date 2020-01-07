Duke freshman Moore out indefinitely after hand surgery

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr. is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand.
The team issued a news release Monday after completion of the procedure, saying that Moore is expected to return this season.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski said earlier in the day that the 6-foot-6 forward wouldn’t travel for the second-ranked Blue Devils’ game at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Krzyzewski said the team believes Moore will be OK but he will be out “for a while.” Moore has started five games and is averaging 7.4 points for the Blue Devils.
