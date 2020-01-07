Drier conditions, clearing skies return as precipitation wanes for today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a morning mixed with a bit of wintry weather and a few light showers, anticipate a marked improvement through afternoon and evening hours.
The arrival of high pressure produces clear skies and milder temperatures in comparison to Monday’s highs in the lower 60s. High temperatures across the Piedmont will top out in the upper 50s meanwhile a rush of gusty northwesterly winds be will keep high temperatures below the 40° in the mountains.
As residual moisture comes in contact with colder air in the mountain, a few additional flurries are possible through the evening hours. Any precipitation that re-freezes overnight could lead to some icy spots on the roadways Wednesday morning in the higher elevations.
Additionally, expect clear skies overnight with lows near freezing across the WBTV viewing area into Wednesday. Highs will remain the mid to upper 50s both Wednesday and Thursday accompanied by mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Calm and dry conditions will be short-lived as our next rainmaker moves east into the Carolinas.
We'll likely experience several bouts of rain showers going into the weekend with the earliest round of wet weather arriving by Friday into Saturday producing scattered to widespread showers across the Carolinas. Early rainfall forecasts, indicate we could receive up to 2" of rain with this first wave.
A second wave will move in from the south as workweek begins. A pronounced southwesterly flow will send temperatures high temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s during this period.
Have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
