Community organizations want to partner with city to tackle violent crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community leaders are asking what’s next after city council heard a presentation last night on violent crime.
The presentation highlighted important data the city hopes they can use to reduce crime in Charlotte and make educated decisions on how to tackle what they’re calling a public health issue.
But some of those leaders, who run community organizations tackling violence, say this presentation wasn’t enough and they need more concrete answers from city council.
For Will Adams, who runs the community organization Team TruBlue, the question is simple.
“Whats next? You have the blue print so now what do you do," he asked.
He was there when city council members listened to a data-driven presentation yesterday addressing violent crime in Charlotte.
One of the key findings were the geographic areas in Charlotte most at risk for violent crime, including Sugar Creek Road and I-85, Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle, Nations Ford and Arrowwood, and Sharon Amity Road.
"Folks just aren’t getting shot off I-85, folks aren’t just getting shot on Arrowood, folks are getting shot all around town,” Robert Dawkins said with Action NC.
The presentation included solutions like community programs, ones that Team TruBlue already have in place. Team TruBlue wants to partner with the city… saying their organization already have the connections in higher risk communities.
“We do a mentor ship program, we do a lunch buddy program, we do a field trip program," Adams said. “They’ve continued to do the same thing, and it seems like its gotten worse. Were saying to them, get with us, help us.”
City council pledged to work with the county and community leaders to start coming up with a better long-term plan.
“You’re not going to find the solution in the city, at the county level or at the DA’s office. Until we put them all together and see how they work together, nothing is going to change systematically," said Mayor Pro Tem, Julie Eiselt
“Why won’t you join us, and help us as opposed to saying the community has to come to you guys. We’re out here, we’re the boots on the ground, we’re in the community," Adams said.
It’s not clear how or when the city plans to form those partnerships with county and community leaders.
Adams said Team TruBlue met with city leaders a few months ago discussing their missions and what resources they need. He hopes to continue that conversation and form a more formal partnership this year.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.