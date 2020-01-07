Bomb threat closes 4th St., causes evacuation at courthouse in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A major street in uptown Charlotte was closed Tuesday afternoon after someone allegedly called in a bomb threat at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
According to CMPD, someone overheard someone else make a reference about a device in the building at the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds and reported it to police. “Out of an abundance of caution,” officers evacuated the courthouse and closed Fourth Street between McDowell Street and Caldwell Street while crews worked at the scene.
The courthouse was cleared and the road was reopened about a half hour after the incident began.
Police say there is no evidence to suggest the threat was credible.
No further information has been released.
